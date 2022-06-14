SuperFarm Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $57.86 million and $12.09 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000524 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

