SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.09

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1672813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVFC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.
SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVFC)
SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.
