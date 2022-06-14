SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.09

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 1672813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SVFC shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 367,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,143,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 682,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after buying an additional 175,203 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 285.0% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

