Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

Shares of Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.64. Swvl shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 215 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.76.

Swvl Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers.

