Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Winning Points Advisors LLC

Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 692.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sysco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,582,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after acquiring an additional 242,350 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,543,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,764,000 after buying an additional 98,882 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 41,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

