Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TSM. cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

NYSE TSM opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $109.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.