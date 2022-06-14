Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $776.28 million. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.20-$4.45 EPS.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.05.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth about $290,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.