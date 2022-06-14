Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,413 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target by 10.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 988,931 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $228,878,000 after acquiring an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.12. 54,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,672,316. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

