Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of TDY opened at $369.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $366.94 and a 52 week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

