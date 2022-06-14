Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Update

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the May 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

TDF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,663. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.