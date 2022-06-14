Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
TENX stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
