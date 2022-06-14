Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the May 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TENX stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 1,932,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

