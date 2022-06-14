Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $126.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $699.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech (Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.