Tezos Price Reaches $1.42 (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $127.78 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00006338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011514 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 919,582,104 coins and its circulating supply is 898,014,431 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.