The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion. The Container Store Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.15-$0.20 EPS.

The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.94. The Container Store Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $355.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $305.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Container Store Group from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,590,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 125,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Container Store Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Container Store Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

