The First National Bank of Groton (FIGR) to Issue Dividend of $8.90 on July 1st

The First National Bank of Groton (OTC:FIGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 8.90 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

First National Bank of Groton stock opened at $500.00 on Tuesday. First National Bank of Groton has a 12-month low of $500.00 and a 12-month high of $500.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.00.

The First National Bank of Groton offers various banking products and services in New York. The company provides personal checking accounts and personal saving accounts; and business checking, savings, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, which includes home mortgage and equity, auto, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and personal home loans.

