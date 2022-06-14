The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €795.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €795.00 ($828.13) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($843.75) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($828.13) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($859.38) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €753.79 ($785.19).

EPA:KER opened at €495.60 ($516.25) on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($434.79). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €503.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €597.81.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

