The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,122,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $281.16. The company had a trading volume of 56,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.20 and its 200 day moving average is $340.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.86.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

