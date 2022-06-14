The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 75.6% in May

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 75.6% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 109.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 88.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Korea Fund by 247.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.15. 2,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,392. The Korea Fund has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

