The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Decreased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in Southern by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Southern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,847,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,714 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Southern by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 43,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 144,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,973. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,331 shares of company stock worth $23,363,999. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

