The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 949.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 809,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $61,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 454,046 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen cut their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

