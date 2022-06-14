The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,015 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after buying an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

