The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Hudson Portfolio Management LLC

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up 1.7% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.31. 113,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.692 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

