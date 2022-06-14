The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.45 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $94.83 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $175.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.