TheStreet Downgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to C

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.95 on Friday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

