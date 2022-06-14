TheStreet Downgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to C

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VOYA. Citigroup assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.
NYSE:VOYA opened at $59.95 on Friday. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.57.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Voya Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after acquiring an additional 119,094 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Voya Financial by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 74,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period.
Voya Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
