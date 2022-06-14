Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 23,532 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 495,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $103,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $217.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.90 and its 200 day moving average is $222.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

