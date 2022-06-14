Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,873,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190,605 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AT&T were worth $96,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 33,765 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

