Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 239,615 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,615 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.93% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $94,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,081.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.83 and a 200 day moving average of $74.34.

