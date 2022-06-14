Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $127.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,688 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $127,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $90.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

