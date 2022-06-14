Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $132.27 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Sherwin-Williams worth $132,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.