Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,419,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280,107 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.68% of Raymond James worth $142,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $85.45 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

