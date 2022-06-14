Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,458,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 5.23% of TTM Technologies worth $81,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 289,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.44.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. TheStreet raised TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

TTM Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.