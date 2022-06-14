Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,450 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.47% of Harley-Davidson worth $84,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 419,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $37.57.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

