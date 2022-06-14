Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 109,833 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,324,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109,833 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $112,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 726,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 54,363 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 404,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.