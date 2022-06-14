Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 46,611 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 659,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,611 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.23% of Digital Realty Trust worth $116,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,506,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 151,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20,184 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 546.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,338,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.85.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DLR opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.28. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.35 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

