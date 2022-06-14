Tidal Finance Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Tidal Finance has a total market capitalization of $377,349.11 and $560,142.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 30% lower against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,582.65 or 1.00007297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (CRYPTO:TIDAL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

