Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Short Interest Update

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the May 15th total of 69,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TINV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,273. Tiga Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 76,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,972,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

