Tobam Buys 6,028 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Tobam boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 356.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total transaction of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,101 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,775. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $82.15 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

About Datadog (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.