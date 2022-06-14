Tobam Grows Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Tobam boosted its position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Stantec were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stantec by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Stantec by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stantec by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STN opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

