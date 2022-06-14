Tobam Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Tobam reduced its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 108,373 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.15% of Alamos Gold worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGI stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.82.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

