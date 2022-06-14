Tobam Sells 183 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,720,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $122,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.47 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.54.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

