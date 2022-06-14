Tobam Sells 27,048 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 27,048 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 15.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 191.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 40.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 39.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

GIL stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.67 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Gildan Activewear Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.