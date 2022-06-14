TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Shares Down 0.1%

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 119.30 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.47). 1,024,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,502,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 121 ($1.47).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.85) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TP ICAP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 270 ($3.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £953.50 million and a P/E ratio of 172.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 135.63.

In other TP ICAP Group news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.78), for a total value of £48,401.22 ($58,746.47).

TP ICAP Group Company Profile (LON:TCAP)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

