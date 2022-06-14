TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Update

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TANNL stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

