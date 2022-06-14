Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 58,054 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,511,238 shares in the company, valued at $58,015,130.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.

On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,724. The stock has a market cap of $493.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.21). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

