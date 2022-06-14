Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Major Shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par Buys 58,054 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 58,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $517,261.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,511,238 shares in the company, valued at $58,015,130.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Venrock Healthcare Capital Par also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 50,000 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $407,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 111,111 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $1,056,665.61.
- On Monday, June 6th, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 91,506 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $855,581.10.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 61,722 shares of Tricida stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $541,919.16.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 273,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,724. The stock has a market cap of $493.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Tricida, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,652,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,805,000 after acquiring an additional 317,550 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,115,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,054,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tricida from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Tricida Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tricida (TCDA)
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.