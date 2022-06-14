Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.48% of Trimble worth $105,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.43. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

