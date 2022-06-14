Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Trinity Industries comprises about 2.9% of Orchard Capital Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned 0.33% of Trinity Industries worth $9,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

About Trinity Industries (Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.