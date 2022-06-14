Trinity Network Credit (TNC) Reaches Market Cap of $108,528.33

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $108,528.33 and approximately $1,740.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trinity Network Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,582.65 or 1.00007297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Profile

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.