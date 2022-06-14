Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC) to Issue GBX 1.38 Dividend

Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc (LON:TEEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure stock traded down GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.09). 37,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,705. Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 83.07 ($1.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 113 ($1.37). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 90.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 93.66.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.27) price target on shares of Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Company plc invests in energy efficiency projects. It focuses on investments in four sectors: low carbon heat distribution, social housing retrofit, industrial energy efficiency, and distributed generation. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
Receive News & Ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Point Energy Efficiency Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.