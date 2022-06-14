TRON (TRX) Trading Down 27.1% Over Last Week

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0592 or 0.00000263 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $5.48 billion and approximately $1.55 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,531,093,990 coins and its circulating supply is 92,531,093,013 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

