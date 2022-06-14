Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.
About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (TKYVY)
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
- Don’t Read Too Much Into Oracle’s Great Results
- Applied Materials Stock a Supply Chain Regain Play
Receive News & Ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.