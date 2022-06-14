Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in May

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the May 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

About Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, overdraft facilities, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

