U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.54. 249,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,861. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

